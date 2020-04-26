



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy believes New Jersey remains “several weeks away” from taking the first steps to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic. Murphy said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that fatalities associated with the virus “continue to be significant each and every day.”

Murphy said the positive test curve has flattened and hospitalizations, intensive care and ventilator use have started to come down.

“Those are good signs, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” the governor said. “I think we’re several weeks away… the mandate to stay at home and stay away from each other is still very much in effect until we can break the back of this curve.”

Murphy said Saturday he planned to offer as early as Monday “some sense of principles” that will guide officials to “responsibly begin” to reopen the state.

The state health department posted information Sunday that 5,938 deaths are now associated with the virus while the total number of cases had topped 109,000.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Murphy observed Saturday the lives lost now totaled more than the toll in New Jersey from World War I, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined.

Health commissioner Judith Persichilli said hospitalizations for COVID-19 were “declining in the north, flattening in the central part of the region and actually are on a slight increase in the southern region.”

On Friday, Murphy said he would be signing an order that would allow renters to use their security deposits to pay their rents, “whether that be to make up for a shortfall or to pay it in full.”

New Jersey also launched a new website, designed to be a point of reference for both tenants and landlords as to their rights and responsibilities.

