



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials announce an additional 3,730 coronavirus cases Sunday as the statewide total tops 109,000. Gov. Phil Murphy said there are now a total of 109,038 cases in the state and another 75 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19-related complications.

“We’ve tragically lost 75 more lives, pushing our total to 5,938,” Murphy said.

As of Saturday night, there were 6,573 cases in the hospitals and 1,804 of those patients are in critical condition or the ICU and 1,418 are on ventilators.

Coronavirus cases in South Jersey counties include 638 in Atlantic, 2,333 in Burlington, 2,983 in Camden, 281 in Cape May, 520 in Cumberland, 976 in Gloucester, 3,355 in Mercer, 5,962 in Ocean and 181 in Salem.

Murphy said Saturday although we see a continued flattening of the curve, “We cannot ease up one bit on our social distancing. We need to see more progress and more slowing.”

On Friday, Murphy said he would be signing an order that would allow renters to use their security deposits to pay their rents, “whether that be to make up for a shortfall or to pay it in full.”

To clear up these and other accommodations, the state also launched a new website, designed to be a point of reference for both tenants and landlords as to their rights and responsibilities.