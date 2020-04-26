CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — A second inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center has died from the coronavirus. Delaware health officials say 79-year-old Robert Francisco had underlying health problems.

Officials say Francisco died Saturday night at the Bayhleath Hospital, Kent Campus.

Francisco had been serving a 60-year sentence for unlawful sexual intercourse.

Nine inmates at JTVCC have recovered from COVID-19, officials say.

Officials also reported 458 additional COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the statewide total to 4,034. The death toll stands at 120.

