By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are adding more weapons around Carson Wentz. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles have acquired wide receiver Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers.

The 29-year-old receiver played nine games for the 49ers last season, totaling 12 receptions and one touchdown.

In his career, the speedster has 140 receptions and 13 touchdowns.

This comes after the team drafted TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

