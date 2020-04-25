Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are adding more weapons around Carson Wentz. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles have acquired wide receiver Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers.
Eagles and 49ers flipped 6th-round picks, with Philadelphia also getting WR Marquise Goodwin. https://t.co/jmzPbv8O1W
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020
The 29-year-old receiver played nine games for the 49ers last season, totaling 12 receptions and one touchdown.
In his career, the speedster has 140 receptions and 13 touchdowns.
This comes after the team drafted TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor.
You must log in to post a comment.