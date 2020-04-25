Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The newest addition at the Philadelphia Zoo now has a name. An adorable little sloth bear cub was born at the zoo in December and has been named Keematee.
The zoo revealed the sloth bear cub’s name after the name won an online poll.
HAPPY FRIYAY! Now, please meet our newly-named bear cub, Keematee! Thank you so much to the nearly 200,000 of you who voted to help us name our baby sloth bear. The word "keematee" means precious in Hindi— and our cub certainly exemplifies his new name! pic.twitter.com/utcfNBfXqB
— phillyzoo (@phillyzoo) April 24, 2020
The name is Hindi for precious but it’s not gender-specific.
Zookeepers still don’t know if Keematee is a boy or girl.
