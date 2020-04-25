CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The newest addition at the Philadelphia Zoo now has a name. An adorable little sloth bear cub was born at the zoo in December and has been named Keematee.

The zoo revealed the sloth bear cub’s name after the name won an online poll.

The name is Hindi for precious but it’s not gender-specific.

Zookeepers still don’t know if Keematee is a boy or girl.

