PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Food insecurity is a major concern during the coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of volunteers on Saturday worked to make sure Philadelphia’s most vulnerable have enough to eat.
The Share Food Program dropped off 750 boxes of food to low-income seniors and those who are sick and disabled.
Each box weighs about 30 pounds and has enough food for one month.
“When we’re going out and visiting with the folks who aren’t able to get food assistance, it just means so much to them right now,” Executive Director George Matysik said. “They’re not able to get that food at the grocery store in the way they always could. They need to make sure they’re maintaining their social distancing so for people who are shut-in or housebound, we want to make sure that the Share Food Program is getting food out to everybody in the region who’s in need.”
The organization says it serves 700,000 people in so-called normal times, but now with the pandemic, it says the need has increased by about 50%.
