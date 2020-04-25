



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia center that provides aid to pregnant women and children is changing the way they serve their clients amid the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, this comes at a time when help — and hope – needed the most.

“This is like the front where the intake is,” Hope Pregnancy Center Director Marlene Downing said.

Normally, the doors are open to any woman walking off the street in need of in-person services from the Hope Pregnancy Center on Broad Street near Spring Garden Street.

Instead, they’ve been closed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Still, Downing is doing everything she can to help.

“I have a young lady that I’m supposed to be dropping off this stroller to,” Downing said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hope Pregnancy Center was able to offer ultrasounds, counseling, and provide prenatal pills.

They now mainly receive clients’ emails or phone calls to the office for baby supplies like diapers, clothes and wipes.

“We’ve helped women that were homeless, abused mothers, young mothers who were just starting out, and really don’t have any idea of what they want to do,” Downing said.

Local churches collect donations for the center’s baby registries for women who recently gave birth.

Juhda Clay was one of them.

While holding her 6-month-old son, Clay says now more than ever the Hope Pregnancy Center’s services are vital.

“Because parents probably can’t afford it, the diapers and everything they give to you, clothes and it’s helping that they drop off service too,” Clay said.

If you are pregnant or recently gave birth and need help, you can call 267-546-3600 — it’s the center’s hotline.