



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey has surpassed 105,000 as the statewide death toll nears 6,000. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday an additional 3,457 new cases and 249 new deaths.

The state now has a total of 105,523 cases and the death toll stands at 5,863.

“The 5,863 who we have lost must be our inspiration so we do not lose another 5,863,” Murphy said. “We must redouble our efforts to stop the spread of #COVID19. This is in our doing. We are New Jersey tough through and through.”

The governor says while we continue to see one-day increases and decreases in hospitalizations, “the overall trend line continues to keep moving in the right direction.”

For the 24 hours preceding 10:00 PM last night, our hospitals reported 686 total discharges. If you look at the three-day average, DISCHARGES continue to EXCEED ADMITTANCES. This is an important measure for hospital readiness and the availability of beds for those who need them. pic.twitter.com/HlHL7qodIp — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 25, 2020

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

Murphy said although we see a continued flattening of the curve, “We cannot ease up one bit on our social distancing. We need to see more progress and more slowing.”

We can’t let a beautiful spring day allow us to slip on our social distancing.



We have to keep at it. There will be many more beautiful spring days ahead, and I want us to be able to enjoy them together. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 25, 2020

On Friday, Murphy said he would be signing an order that would allow renters to use their security deposits to pay their rents, “whether that be to make up for a shortfall or to pay it in full.”

To clear up these and other accommodations, the state also launched a new website, designed to be a point of reference for both tenants and landlords as to their rights and responsibilities.

We must reiterate: NO renters are to be threatened with eviction throughout this emergency, and under no circumstances may any landlord even attempt to evict a tenant. No one should fear losing their home. Period. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 25, 2020

NEW: We’ve set up an information page for homeowners with questions regarding their rights under the mortgage forbearance agreements we have reached with multiple lenders. Visit: https://t.co/FDnPG7tTPR. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 25, 2020

New Jersey’s motor vehicle inspection stations will be closed until May 11. While inspection and road testing facilities will close, essential operations will continue, the Motor Vehicle Commission said in a statement.

Services like renewing driver’s licenses and registrations can be done online at NJMVC.gov. Expiration dates for driver licenses, registrations, inspection stickers and temporary tags had been extended to May 13.

New Jersey’s municipal courts can begin holding proceedings as soon as Monday under an order issued Friday by the state Supreme Court. The order allows municipal courts to resume work by phone or video Monday if all parties agree.

