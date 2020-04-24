Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after police say a 33-year-old man was shot to death in the Belmont section of Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the 900 block of North 42nd Street.
Officers were called to the scene for reports of a person with a gun.
When they arrived, they found Durell Sims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and was pronounced dead a short time later.
So far, no arrests have been made
You must log in to post a comment.