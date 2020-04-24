PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The staff of a South Philadelphia long-term care facility got a surprise gift on Friday. And it’s one they really needed.
State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler has been concerned about shortages of PPE in long-term care facilities throughout the commonwealth. She saw an opportunity to help a facility in her district.
On Friday, she surprised workers at the St. Monica Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare on South 4th Street. She purchased and donated 100 masks for the staffers there.
She said they definitely need more.
“I’m helping get 100 masks delivered so the staff at St. Monica’s have what they need to keep themselves safe and healthy and also keep their resident safe and healthy,” Fiedler said. “Protecting workers and residents there are my top goals in this.”
Fiedler says she knows that it’s a difficult time not just for health care workers. Residents are vulnerable and families can’t see them.
She said she is committed to making sure she can get as much information for families and workers.
You must log in to post a comment.