



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Getting help for those who need it during this tough time. The donations will be helping many nonprofit organizations around the Philadelphia region.

The PHL COVID-19 Fund announced its third round of grants, totaling more than $2.5 million to 72 nonprofit organizations serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.

The fund launched on March 19. It’s led by the Philadelphia Foundation and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

Through donations, the group has secured $14.5 million to be able to grant more than $7.3 million to 195 nonprofit organizations.

One of those nonprofits is the Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Coalition, or SEAMAAC, which helps 10,000 residents in Philadelphia.

“The fund has been a godsend in terms of allowing us to source additional foods, bring on additional staff to help with our hunger relief,” SEAMAAC CEO Thoai Nguyen said.

Nguyen says each week his organization distributes about 1,000 boxes of food and fresh produce to residents, including 500 to the elderly or those vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

“It felt really good to be acknowledged by the city and by those who were making the decision on it,” Nguyen said of the $50,000 SEAMAAC received.

“The outpouring has just been incredible,” said Rev. Bill Golderer, with United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

Golderer says his organization and Philadelphia Foundation have received about 4,000 donations ranging from $25 to millions.

“We just cannot believe that five weeks ago, we couldn’t have anticipated the amount of peril our neighbors would be in and so it is my greatest honor to ask people if they would consider helping in this time when help has never been needed more,” Golderer said.