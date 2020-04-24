Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Members of a local health care union voted overwhelmingly to strike. Earlier Friday, members of District 1199-C gathered outside the St. Monica’s Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare facility in South Philadelphia.
They voted to send a 10-day strike notice to the owners of Saint Monica.
In a statement, the union said it is seeking enhanced safety protections, as well as better working conditions and higher raises.
The workers say they may walk off the job as soon as Monday.
