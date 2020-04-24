



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A night in to help out. One Philadelphia woman is hoping to break the monotony with a new online service.

Staying in has been a struggle, especially for those who are now out of work. Girls Nite In Online hopes to help.

“What can we do to help women who are facing challenges right, and at the same time, lift up other women?” Shelly Fisher said.

Fisher is the founder of the online service that provides workshops for women, by women.

Those who have lost work due to the coronavirus pandemic host online classes, where tipping through Venmo or PayPal is not required but encouraged.

Included are workout sessions, wine tastings, mixology courses and baking lessons, among others.

In the case of Sary Pfister, “at-home root touch-ups,” now that the hairstylist can’t work.

“I was able to see some of my clients, which was amazing, and women who really just wanted to bring joy to their life to learn something new, a skill they can just take on after this,” Pfister said.

“For that half-hour or 45 minutes, depending on the segment, we don’t feel like what’s going on out there is going on in here. We’re able to get away with it. It’s great,” Fisher said.

Fisher says in just five weeks, they’ve had 3,000 women participate. They’re working on a Philly-centric restaurant week in June, but the service is available to women everywhere.

“Anything Philly, sorry world, we come first,” Fisher said.

Girls Nite In Online also hosts weekly Friday happy hour from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.