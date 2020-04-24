SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — One of the many things lost during this COVID-19 outbreak is a right of passage for most high school students — prom. Students at one high school made sure they stayed connected to their special event.

Months ago, Springfield Township High School decided on a Wild West prom theme and it ended up being quite fitting as this is definitely a new frontier.

“We hope that it can be something kind of amusing because you know it’s a virtual prom,” junior class president Julia Cohen said.

About a month ago, student leaders realized that a traditional prom wasn’t likely to happen.

“It was really devastating for a lot of people because it’s definitely an event you look up to for all of high school,” Julia said.

So out of a desire to do something special, they started planning a prom that would take place on Zoom.

“We are having a virtual prom because this would be when we are having our prom tonight,” Springfield Township High School principal Chuck Rittenhouse said.

Their original DJ even broadcasted lived from Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas, and although a handful did wear their prom attire, the night was less about dancing than connecting.

Sports highlights were shared as were messages from teachers and coaches.

Another highlight was showing off the faculty’s old school prom looks.

“I am in almost my 25th year of being a high school principal and I’ve never had a virtual prom,” Rittenhouse said.

Over 150 students logged into the virtual prom. It was a new frontier for all.

Because of the size of the school, juniors and seniors actually shared a prom, so the seniors this year did have a traditional prom last year.