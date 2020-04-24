WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — With the summer shore season surrounded by uncertainty, eateries on the Wildwood boardwalk have found a way to open, if only serving takeout to locals.

Residents were finally able to order takeout from restaurants on the boardwalk Friday. As residents continue to access essential businesses, the mayor says adjusting to the new normal has been difficult.

“Down here, being at a resort, we have a lot of very nervous people down here. A lot of businesses aren’t really sure when they’re going to open,” Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron said.

It’s an uncertainty most business owners are facing across the country.

Byron says starting Friday, boardwalk restaurants will be able to offer takeout and delivery to guests.

“We’re going to let people up on the boardwalk at the intersecting street that the business is on. They can go up, pick up their food and then they’d have to leave,” Byron said.

Sam’s Pizza, a Wildwood staple, was one of the essential businesses offering its services to residents after being shut down for two weeks due to state guidelines.

“I’d just like to thank all our customers for just being patient with us and thanks for coming back and thanks to city officials for everything they’ve done for the boardwalk and helping us out,” Sam’s Pizza manager Anthony Zuccarello said.

People lined up outside of the pizzeria to purchase their pies.

“Everybody is doing their distancing and if we get too crowded we send somebody outside to tell them just to maintain their distance,” Zuccarello said.

Though the country is beginning to reopen slowly, Byron says summer in Wildwood will look a little different this time around.

“Maybe we work our way up to a higher percentage, maybe we start out small — maybe 25% — work our way up to 50 to 75 and then hopefully, maybe, by the 4th of July we’ll be closer to 100%,” Byron said.