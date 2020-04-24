



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – The number of COVID-19 cases passed the 100,000 mark on Friday, as the spread of the virus continues to migrate to South Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy announced 3,047 new cases and 253 new deaths.

That brings the number of state cases to 102,196 and 5,617 deaths.

But tens of thousands of people have recovered and over the last 10 days, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is down 17%. The number of severely sick people on ventilators has gone down almost 13%.

“Well, our hospitals are reporting 6,847 hospitalizations last night – that includes COVID positive and persons under investigation. This is a 17% decrease from a high of 8,293 individuals hospitalized on April 14,” New Jersey Commissioner of Health Judy Persichilli said.

All told, this was a tough week for New Jersey’s fight against COVID-19. The map below shows where the virus is doubling in the fewest number of days. The dark orange counties indicate that COVID-19 is now spreading fastest in South Jersey.

“I cannot be more clear,” Murphy said. “Everyone has a role to play in slowing down the spread of COVID-19. We have to work together to lighten this map. We cannot ease up one bit on our social distancing. I’m not in a position yet to begin fully putting our state on the road back. We need to see more progress and more slowing before we can begin those considerations.”

IMPORTANT: Several counties have SLID BACKWARD. I cannot be any more plain – everyone has a role to play in slowing the spread of #COVID19. We have to work together to lighten this map. pic.twitter.com/sFUQsCdP9K — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 24, 2020

On the economic front, COVID-19 continues to devastate personal finances. So with rent and mortgages due a week from today for most people, Murphy signed an order allowing renters to use their security deposits to pay rent, and clarifying that mortgage forbearance payback must be tacked on the end of loans.

BREAKING: Today I’m signing an executive order allowing renters to to direct their landlords to use their security deposits to pay their rents, whether that be to make up for a shortfall or to pay it in full. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 24, 2020

To clear up these and other accommodations, the state launched a new website.

“COVID-19.NJ.Gov/renter so that’s the new section and that will be a point of reference for both tenants and landlords as to their rights and responsibilities. Everyone will have access to the same information so there can be no more misunderstandings and everyone understands our expectations of them during this time,” Murphy said.