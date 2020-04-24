



READING, Pa. (CBS) — The great Wawa-Sheetz debate has been put on hold, for now. The popular convenience stores have joined forces to help feed the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The stores announced Friday they’ve partnered to provide emergency food bank relief as COVID-19 continues to grip the region.

Wawa and Sheetz served up 1,000 lunches and donated $4,000 to Helping Harvest Food Bank and Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania.

“Now, more than ever, we must join together to help our neighbors and the communities we serve who are struggling amid the spread of the coronavirus,” Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said. “We are also deeply grateful to our food bank partners who are working tirelessly to provide nourishment to individuals and families in need during these difficult times.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has created a dramatic increase in food insecurity across the communities we serve,” Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz said. “With a combined mission of feeding people, our hope is to support those impacted by this pandemic, to provide relief to ensure that food is not added to the list of worries as we fight this pandemic.”

Helping Harvest President Jay Worrall said in a video posted to social media, “I’m so pleased to say thank you to Wawa and Sheetz helping us feed our hungriest neighbors in need, thank you for so much for all you do. We need your help more than ever.”

Any organization that could use help can contact Wawa and Sheetz.