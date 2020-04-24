PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump signed a nearly $500 billion stimulus package, most of which will help small businesses. Pennsylvania Congressman Dwight Evans is the vice chair of the House Small Business Committee and testified on priorities for the paycheck protection program.
Evans joined CBS3 on Friday to talk with Ukee Washington about what this means for small businesses moving forward.
Washington: President Trump says $320 billion of that stimulus package will go to refilling the paycheck protection program. What does that mean for Americans?
Evans: Small businesses are the backbone of our country. The fact of the matter is it’s long overdue. This is not a partisan issue. What it means is the CDCs, credit unions, other small organizations will make sure the mom and pop businesses get to take advantage of it, not just the big guys.
Washington: This is an unprecedented time. What will it take for small businesses to survive?
Evans: I’m hoping this program will help but it’s going to take all of us. The testing is very important to ultimately solving this problem. Part of the package, also, was $25 billion across the United States for testing. Testing is directly connected to the reopening of the businesses.
Watch the full interview for more from Congressman Evans.
You must log in to post a comment.