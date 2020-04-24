WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – It’s official, schools in Delaware will be closed for the rest of the academic year. Gov. John Carney said the increase in cases, particularly in Sussex County, influenced his decision.
“Schools will be closed through the end of the school year, but we expect schools and teachers will finish out the last two months with remote learning and get as much instructional time and learning as possible,” Carney said during a press briefing Friday. “There’s obviously no replacement for in-classroom, but we’re obviously doing what we can, and what we have been until the end of the school year. We want to get as much benefit for our students as possible.”
Officials announced Friday there are 3,442 cases of COVID-19 in Delaware. There are currently 1,486 cases in New Castle County, 558 in Kent County, 1,394 in Sussex County and four cases are unknown.
To date, 100 Delawareans have died due to complications from COVID-19.
