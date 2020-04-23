PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The All-In Challenge, created by Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin, has seen celebrities, athletes and teams across the United States get involved offering once in a lifetime experiences in exchange for donations to help charities fighting food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Philadelphia Flyers and Hockey Hall of Famer Eric Lindros are joining the effort.
The Flyers and @88EricLindros have accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE!
Bid on the Ultimate Flyers Experience and join the @allinchallenge to raise funds for COVID-19 relief: https://t.co/r9VTPfk0w2 pic.twitter.com/1DgQnxhJOF
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 23, 2020
The Flyers and Lindros are offering the winner of the auction the opportunity to bring 11 friends to have a game day skate on the Wells Fargo Center ice, take shots on net with Lindros and watch warm-ups from the Flyers bench.
Once the game begins, the winner and guests will watch the game in a catered suite with Lindros. To make a bid on the experience, you can head to the link here.
100% of the money raised through the auctions and sweepstakes on the All-In Challenge will be donated to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.
You must log in to post a comment.