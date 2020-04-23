Man Wanted In Armed Robbery Of Convenience Store In Evesham, Fled Scene On Bicycle, Police Say

Comments
EVESHAM, N.J. (CBS) – Evesham police hope someone recognizes an armed robbery suspect who rode a bicycle to commit the crime. Investigators say, around one 1 p.m. Wednesday, the male suspect rode to the “Gud2Go” convenience store on West Route 70.
Police say he walked up to the register and pulled a handgun out of his backpack.
The teller handed over cash and the man fled on his bicycle towards the Woodstream Development.
Police say the bike is blue and the seat is black with a red stripe down the middle.
If you have any information on this incident, Evesham call police.
