PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen professional sports. The NFL is holding the 2020 NFL Draft this weekend and this year it will be virtual.

Round One begins Thursday at 8 p.m. and the Eagles hold the 21st pick.

Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro joined CBS3 to talk about the uniqueness of this virtual draft and who the Eagles could be eyeing up.

Q: Did you ever think something like this would ever take place?

Well, they didn’t have the NFL Draft back when the Spanish flu was around, so certainly in the last 100 years I didn’t think it would happen but we’re all just hoping that everybody is safe and sound and looking forward to enjoying a fun night NFL style.

Q: How will this workout? What do they have planned?

So the Eagles have really been working on this since early March where Howie Roseman will have his home office set up, Doug Pederson will be in the third floor of his home where his son’s bedroom is, Jeffrey Lurie will be in his home office and they will all be connected through Microsoft Teams. They tested it over the last few weeks, they feel confident about the communication and all their ability to pull up information. As business as usual as it can be, the Eagles feel confident about tonight.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.