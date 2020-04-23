Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to announce charges in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl in Northeast Philadelphia. Police believe the shooting happened at a home on the 2900 block of Secane Drive, just before midnight Monday.
Investigators said four adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting: the girl’s mother, father and another man and woman.
The girl was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by her mother and uncle. She was shot in the stomach, but doctors were unable to save her.
The shooting remains under investigation.
