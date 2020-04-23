PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is accused of spitting on not one but two people inside an Italian market in Philadelphia over the weekend. The victim tells CBS3’s Matt Petrillo she is doing OK, but she wants people to keep their eyes peeled for the suspect after she was attacked in a Center City Di Bruno Bros.
The victim says she’s self-quarantined for now and is showing no signs of being ill.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. Police say she is 30-35 years old, about five-feet six-inches tall, and was wearing a red bandanna at the time of an alleged assault inside the Di Bruno Bros. at 17th and Chestnut Streets.
Officers say she bumped into another customer and words were exchanged about social distancing, when the suspect lowered her bandana, called the victim an expletive and said, “I don’t have the virus.” She then allegedly spit in the woman’s face.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney spoke about the incident Thursday afternoon.
“It’s unconscionable and criminal. We hope the police find her and get her someplace she can’t spit on anybody,” Kenney said. “I think people start losing their minds a little bit and it’s understandable but that’s an assault, it’s aggravated assault to knowingly do that to make people ill, intentionally. It’s obviously wrong hopefully police find her and arrest her.”
Police say the suspect also spat on a male employee during an argument at the same Di Bruno Bros. on Saturday.
You are asked to call police if you recognize the suspect.
You must log in to post a comment.