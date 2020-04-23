Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania can now boast about having another successful student who is famous. Singer Shakira posted on Twitter that she graduated from her four-week online ancient philosophy class at Penn.
I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know… my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun" over the past month! pic.twitter.com/cFTCXDjliX
— Shakira (@shakira) April 23, 2020
The course was offered before the COVID-19 pandemic started but now more people are participating.
Shakira says she took the course to make confinement a bit more productive.
