By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers, University Of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania can now boast about having another successful student who is famous. Singer Shakira posted on Twitter that she graduated from her four-week online ancient philosophy class at Penn.

The course was offered before the COVID-19 pandemic started but now more people are participating.

Shakira says she took the course to make confinement a bit more productive.

