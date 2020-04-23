Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — La Salle University is the latest local spot to step up and help health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The school announced Thursday it’s offering free short-term housing for medical professionals who work at Einstein Healthcare’s Philadelphia campus.
The workers will be allowed to stay at the St. Basil Court Residence Hall.
The goal is to give the health care workers a place to stay so they don’t risk exposing their loved ones to COVID-19 at home.
