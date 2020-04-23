



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested a woman who allegedly spit on two people — one in a dispute over social distancing — inside an Italian market in Philadelphia over the weekend. Police say 27-year-old Jacqueline McBride has been arrested and charged with simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.

A quick trip to a neighborhood market turned into a disgusting encounter for Alexis Danilo.

“She came too close to me and I just backed away from her, and I guess that upset her,” Danilo said. “Bumped into me, and I said something along the lines of ‘That’s rude, there is a pandemic going on.’ And then she just responded, ‘I’ll fight you right now,’ and took off her mask and spit on my face.”

Danilo was grabbing some groceries at Di Bruno Bros. in Center City Sunday when she says the attack happened.

“Luckily, I was wearing glasses and a mask and I had gloves on,” she said.

Danilo says she’s glad the staff at Di Bruno Bros. quickly came to her aid.

“Everyone at Di Bruno Bros. was really nice. They helped me wipe my face so I could get the spit off,” she said.

Danilo says she’s doing OK and she’s self-quarantined for now. She says she’s showing no signs of being ill.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney spoke about the incident Thursday afternoon.

“It’s unconscionable and criminal. We hope the police find her and get her someplace she can’t spit on anybody,” Kenney said. “I think people start losing their minds a little bit and it’s understandable but that’s an assault, it’s aggravated assault to knowingly do that to make people ill, intentionally.”

Police say the suspect also spat on a male employee during an argument at the same Di Bruno Bros. on Saturday.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo and Greg Argos contributed to this report.