PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Musicians with Philadelphia roots are coming together to support local artists. CBS3’s Jessica Kartalja spoke with a popular musician who’s bringing his special sauce to this virtual event.
Garret Dutton, or G. Love as we know him, is lending his talent to showcase Philadelphia’s unique musical culture.
The three-day virtual event is called Love From Philly and features dozens of artists with ties to Philadelphia.
The online event runs from May 1 to 3, with all proceeds from the festival going toward grants for Philly musicians and those in the music industry.
G. Love has been very busy hosting online shows and benefits for several local organizations.
Tonight at 8 p.m., G. Love is doing a show on his social media channels where a portion of the donations will go to the Philadelphia Fillmore.
