PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amtrak says it’s taking extraordinary steps to deal with a decline in ridership during the coronavirus pandemic. Ridership is down 95% and executives say Amtrak is on pace to lose about $700 million this year.
Amtrak has cut some routes, including Acela service on the Northeast Corridor, and reduced service on other routes to try to cut costs.
The CARES Act, which was passed by Congress, is allowing Amtrak to avoid layoffs — for now.
