HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf launched an online portal where people can inform the state of critical medical supplies they have to donate during the coronavirus pandemic. The online portal comes after the commonwealth received many inquires from people who want to help during the crisis.
“We’ve received a lot of inquiries from people and businesses that want to help first responders and medical professionals,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “While some people are reaching out directly to their local emergency management office or health care facilities, we are able to coordinate efforts for donations of larger quantities or for anyone who doesn’t know how to get these supplies to those who need them.”
Gov. Wolf says surgical/procedure masks, form-fitting respirators (N-95 or N-99), face masks with integrated shield, medical-grade alcohol, based hand sanitizer, aprons, protective gloves, protective goggles, isolation gowns, protective suits, and sanitizing wipes are most needed despite stabilizing numbers of new COVID-19 cases.
Click here for more specific details for any donated materials.
You must log in to post a comment.