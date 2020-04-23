



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania health officials announced Thursday there are more than 1,300 deaths in the state due to COVID-19, as the statewide number of cases surpasses 37,000. An additional 1,369 cases were announced, bringing the statewide total to 37,053.

The death toll in the state is now at 1,421.

In Philadelphia, there are 583 new cases, bringing the citywide total to 11,226. The death toll is at 443 in the city.

Gov. Tom Wolf has launched an online portal where people can inform the state of critical medical supplies they have to donate during the coronavirus pandemic. The online portal comes after the commonwealth received many inquires from people who want to help during the crisis.

On Wednesday, Wolf unveiled a color-coded approach to getting the state back to business safely.

“We will not just be flipping a switch and going from closed to open and ultimately the virus is going to set the timeline not us,” Wolf said.

Right now, the entire state is in the red phase. We are under a stay-at-home order and only life-sustaining businesses are open.

The plan is for parts of the state’s Northwest and North Central regions to move into the yellow phase on May 8.

Many restrictions would remain in place but in-person retail would be allowed curbside, daycare would reopen and gatherings would be limited to 25 people.

For more information on Gov. Wolf’s three-part phase to reopening Pennsylvania, click here.