TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday much of the $1.8 billion earmarked for the state under recent federal COVID-19 relief legislation is likely “unusable” and could have to be returned to the U.S. Treasury. The Treasury Department guidance said the funding could be used only for coronavirus-related expenses.
Murphy said the state needs greater flexibility and also called for more direct cash payments from the federal government.
It’s unclear how much the state has spent on COVID-19 response.
The Democratic governor says the state continues to see a curve in new COVID-19 cases and says social distancing continues to slow the spread of the virus.
Despite the curve, though, Murphy says it’s still too early to reopen the state.
On Thursday, Murphy said the state’s positive coronavirus cases approached 100,000, with 307 more deaths since Wednesday pushing the state’s death toll above 5,300
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
