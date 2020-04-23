



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials announced an additional 4,427 coronavirus cases as the statewide total nears 100,000. Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday 99,989 New Jerseyans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and another 307 have died.

The state’s death toll is now at 5,368.

“Of the nearly 100,000 total cases we’ve reported since our first positive case on March 4th, roughly 46,000 of these individuals have now exited the two-week incubation window,” Gov. Murphy said.

As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, 7,240 New Jersey residents were hospitalized, 1,990 of those patients were in the intensive care unit and 1,462 were using a ventilator.

Gov. Murphy says the state continues to see a curve in new COVID-19 cases and says social distancing continues to slow the spread of the virus.

We continue to see:

➡️The curve of new #COVID19 cases remains significantly flat⁰

Despite the curve, Murphy says it is still too early to reopen the state.

On Wednesday, he announced a joint contact tracing program with New York and Connecticut as deaths have passed 5,000 in the Garden State. Officials say the formation of a joint tracing program could help find and isolate small outbreaks of COVID-19 in the future.

“In particular, our three states are working on a contact tracing program that includes not just human components, but also a technological one, as well,” Murphy said.