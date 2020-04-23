



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Yet another New Jersey corrections officer has died from COVID-19. The Burlington County woman went to work every day and knew there was the risk of possibly contracting the virus.

Some prisons and jails around the nation have been a hotbed for the spread of the virus.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections continues to deal with more loss due to COVID-19. A correctional officer lost her life on Wednesday and its union says more needs to be done to keep the department safe.

“We just got to keep pushing for more PPE. We have asked for lesser movements with the inmates and they have listened to us,” Michael Tirado, with NJ PBA Local 105, said.

Some changes have been made to New Jersey jails and prisons to lessen the risk of staff or inmates from contracting the coronavirus.

But even with the changes, Tirado says the Department of Corrections lost at least two officers to COVID-19.

“Officer Nelson Perdomo from East Jersey State Prison and just recently yesterday, we lost Officer Maria Gibbs,” Tirado said.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

Most recently, Gibbs worked at the Central Reception and Assignment Facility in Trenton. Before that, the Burlington County resident worked at Northern State Prison in Newark.

“She was in the hospital for about three weeks to a month,” Tirado said. “She had some good days and had some bad days and it was tragic when I heard she passed away.”

Tirado is recovering from COVID-19 at home, but as he self-quarantines, he continues to push for change for the essential workers he represents.

“When we hear that Wawa and Costco and other retailers are getting hazard pay or a raise because of this, it’s frustrating,” Tirado said. “Here we are on the frontlines, dealing with the worst of the worst and our officers are getting nothing but their straight pay.”

LATEST CORONAVIRUS CASES

Tirado added the union is asking for their masks to be upgraded to N95 masks.

He cannot pinpoint exactly how Gibbs contracted the virus, but he believes it’s more than likely she contracted COVID-19 while on the clock.

Gibbs’ service will be held on April 29.