PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s no doubt that health care workers are the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic. They’re working tirelessly on the frontlines and their dedication doesn’t go unnoticed, even by children. A local fourth grader is saying thank you with some art from the heart.
Sometimes, the smallest gesture, like a piece of art made from the imaginative mind of a child, can be just what your adult minds need so you can take a break from your worries and simply take it in and smile.
Well, Charlotte Stuart, a fourth grade student, knew that children’s art could be helpful, especially for health care workers at this time.
“One of them that I really liked was ‘You Saved Lives,’ which the doctors and nurses do. They actually, physically save lives, especially in this period of time. the one I just made said keep working hard,” Charlotte said.
Watch the video above for more on Charlotte’s “Art from the Heart.”
