By CBS3 Staff
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A unique new study of sewer water in New Castle County estimates the number of people with COVID-19 is much higher than what’s been reported. The study examined traces of COVID-19 bacteria in wastewater.

It suggests more than 15,000 people in the county have been infected with the coronavirus.

That’s about 10 times more than the number of confirmed cases, which is just under 1,400.

