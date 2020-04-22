Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men were injured in triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood Wednesday night. Police say the shooting happened on the 5300 block of Greenway Avenue just before 9:15 p.m.
Police say three 19-year-old men were shot, with one in critical condition.
A 19-year-old was shot once in the chest and once in the stomach. He is currently in critical condition.
The other two men are both in stable condition — one was shot in the right arm and the other was shot once in the right leg and in the buttocks.
Police say two weapons have been recovered but no arrests have been made.
