PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Beginning Thursday night, a whole lot of football players will have their dreams come true when they’re drafted. One local product also could go in the first round.

D’Andre Swift has great vision. He’s explosive and he’s likely to be the first running back selected in the NFL draft this week. The Philly native is ready for the next level.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Swift said. “Definitely can’t take that for granted, especially under the circumstances that we’re in. You’ve got to try and enjoy this process and take it all in.”

The process began at 17th and Girard.

“St Joe’s Prep helped me become a man at an early age,” he said. “Helped me mature. That’s one of the reasons I was able to play so early in college, that maturity level. Coaches were able to trust me.”

The five-star recruit then excelled at Georgia for the past three years, preparing himself for the NFL.

“I’m real versatile, I can do pretty much anything you ask me to do,” Swift said. “Catch the ball out of the backfield, run inside, outside. I’m a three-down back. God blessed me with a lot of ability and I work very hard.”

Swift says the sacrifice of his parents, Darren and Ayanna Swift, is the main reason the NFL is just one step away. And he will use their guidance to keep his building his story.

“It’s the start of another journey,” Swift said. “Another chapter in my life. What I’ve been through and where I come from, it’s just a blessing to get selected.”

Swift projects to be a late first-round pick and some mock drafts have him going early in the second, but he says he doesn’t care where he goes. He’s most excited just to get that phone call.