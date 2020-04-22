



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One hospital caring for many coronavirus cases in Philadelphia is Temple University Hospital. One soldier spoke with CBS3 on Wednesday night to describe some of the harsh realities they experience everyday.

The numbers keep growing — 10,643 total cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia and 423 deaths as of Wednesday.

“This is unprecedented,” Temple University Hospital Nurses Association President Francine Frezghi said.

Frezghi and her 1,400 colleagues have been working on the frontlines battling this pandemic since it impacted the city.

“Temple University Hospital has consistently had the highest census of COVID-positive patients in the city since this started,” Frezghi said.

And she says resources are scarce at the hospital.

“We compete for supplies,” Frezghi said. “Someone can outbid us for something as necessary as our N95 masks. We don’t have that trust or endowment that the Ivy League hospitals.”

Frezghi says dozens of nurses and medical staff have been infected by the virus and the mental toll of treating the most patients of any hospital in Philadelphia will stay with her health care workers long after COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

“Mentally and physically, this is the most challenged we’ve ever been,” Frezghi said.

Now as the economy begins its reignition, she’s fearful an uptick of patients will be brought through the hospital’s doors.

“You need to take care of yourself. You need to stay home,” Frezghi said. “This disease knows no social or economic status. I don’t want to see you as a patient.”

Frezghi also says she’s seeing a staff shortage at her hospital and as this pandemic continues, they’ll need more emergency room and ICU nurses.