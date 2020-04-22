



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some SEPTA employees are threatening a possible work action Thursday. They say not enough is being done to protect them from the coronavirus.

There could be a significant disruption in mass transit come on Thursday. Essential workers and those riding SEPTA may have to find another way to get to work.

On the heels of rising coronavirus cases, Philadelphia officials are also now dealing with the rising threat of a work stoppage involving its mass transit system. The SEPTA union president is promising “job action” on Thursday if authorities don’t meet their safety demands.

Transport Workers Union Local 234 claims SEPTA isn’t doing enough to protect its employees.

“I don’t think SEPTA is taking it serious enough, in our opinion,” Local 234 President Willie Brown said. “We have right now over 100 positive tests, we have three deaths — they have one in our Regional Rail — that’s four total.”

A SEPTA employee sent Eyewitness News pictures as evidence of what they say they’re seeing in some of the subway concourses — piles of needles and drug paraphernalia leading to a dangerous work environment.

“We’d like to see them lower the amount of people allowed on the bus, to 15 on the vehicles,” Brown said.

Many essential workers, like health care professionals and grocery store employees, rely on mass transit to get to and from work every day. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, their jobs are crucial.

City officials addressed the SEPTA job action threat during their daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon.

“My deputy mayor for labor is working with them to try to get this resolved in an amicable way,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. “We don’t have an answer yet.”

“All of our health care providers have contingency plans in place to make sure that their essential workers can get to work, and we’re working with our internal departments — the fire department, the police department, as well as our other essential employees, to make sure that we can provide transportation for them, as well,” Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.

Among a set of demands listed on the union’s website, members want SEPTA to take employees’ temperatures, test air quality on vehicles and limit the number of riders to 15 onboard SEPTA vehicles.

They also want more transparency surrounding which employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both SEPTA and the union tell CBS3 they are planning for this work action on Thursday. SEPTA is advising all riders to make an alternate plan for transportation.