PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a woman accused of spitting in the face of a customer during a dispute over social distancing. Take a good look at the suspect.
It happened at a store near 17th and Chestnut Streets Sunday morning.
Police say the woman also spat on an employee during an argument at the same store on Saturday.
Police say the suspect is a white woman between 30 and 35 years old, approximately 5-foot-6, with a thin build and long reddish-brown hair. She was wearing a red bandana around her neck.
You are asked to call police if you recognize the suspect.
