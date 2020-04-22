TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy says flattening the curve appears to be working in New Jersey. More than 5,000 people have now died from COVID-19 in New Jersey, as the Garden State begins work with our neighbors on a reopening strategy.
Murphy announced another 3,500 coronavirus cases and more than 300 deaths on Wednesday.
He described the numbers as heartbreaking but they confirm that the spread of the virus remains manageable for the health care system.
Also on Wednesday, the seven-state regional council met for the first time to talk about a coordinated reopening strategy. There is no big news to report out of that meeting.
Coronavirus Latest: Nation’s Top Health Officials Warn COVID-19 Could Return This Winter With Vengeance
There was also a tri-state meeting with officials from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. They talked about the formation of a joint contact tracing program that could help find and isolate small outbreaks of COVID-19 in the future.
“In particular, our three states are working on a contact tracing program that includes not just human components, but also a technological one, as well,” Murphy said.
The governor added that the program is in its very early stages.
You must log in to post a comment.