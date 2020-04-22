PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles safety Rodney McLeod and his wife, Erika, are giving back to health care workers in the city that gave them a second home and a Super Bowl championship. It was a special delivery courtesy of an Eagles star.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the McLeods took action. Through their foundation, Change Our Future, they have donated thousands to Philabundance.
On Wednesday, they provided meals from Tony Roni’s to those working on the frontlines at the University of Pennsylvania testing center.
“This is our first step today in doing deliveries for the brave men and women of Penn Medicine at these testing sites,” Rodney McLeod said. “We consider Philadelphia family now and this is what you do for family in a time of need.”
It was just their way of saying thanks to the city they love so much.
You must log in to post a comment.