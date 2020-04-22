Coronavirus Latest: Philadelphia Native Will Smith Has Kids Ask Dr. Anthony Fauci Questions On COVID-19

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – When he’s not keeping the country informed, Dr. Anthony Fauci is taking tough questions from some of the most curious Americans. Philly native Will Smith wrangled the leading expert on infectious diseases in the U.S. to come on his Snapchat talk show series called “Will from home.”

“Will the tooth fairy still come if I lost my tooth because of the coronavirus and can she catch the virus?” 7-year-old Ava asked.

“I got to tell you, I don’t think you need to worry about the tooth fairy. Your teeth fall out, you stick it under your pillow and I guarantee that tooth fairy will not get infect and not get sick,” Dr. Fauci answered.

New episodes of Smith’s series are released Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

 

