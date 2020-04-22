



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania Heath officials announced more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total above 35,000. An additional 1,156 positive cases were reported. The state now has a total of 35,684.

An additional 58 deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s death toll 1,622.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In Philadelphia, 615 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the citywide total to 10,643. An additional 29 COVID-19 deaths were reported. The death toll is now at 423 in the city.

Gov. Tom Wolf has set a May 8 timeline to begin reopening parts of the state but outlines what will need to happen to fully stick to that timeframe. He spoke to the media during a phone conference call Tuesday morning.

“If we’re gonna be in a position for reopening we need to make sure we have testing,” he said.

The governor will be looking very closely at areas like densely populated Philadelphia when moving forward with reopening plans. He admits every part of the Commonwealth has different needs and reopening will take place in stages.

“There is no one size that fits all,” he said.

Pennsylvania has released an interactive map that shows the number of confirmed cases of the new virus and the number of negative virus tests by county.