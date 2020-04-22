



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tonight the stars are coming out to take part in the “Jersey 4 Jersey” entertainment event. It’s going to benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

CBS3’s Ukee Washington got a chance to talk with one of the headliners – New Jersey’s own Jon Bon Jovi. They talked about the pandemic and how compassion goes a long way during these tough times.

Any number of Bon Jovi songs could instantly transport those familiar with his music to a lifetime moment, whether it be a broken heart or struggling through hard times.

“These are things that I wrote songs about for the last 30 years, two paychecks away from living on the streets,” Jon Bon Jovi said.

Jon Bon Jovi, the man behind his music, wants to break the cycle of poverty, hunger and homelessness — problems he says we can’t ignore, especially now.

“You can help or not, it’s up to you,” he said.

A problem that is growing in the tri-state area.

“We have this latest program, Step Up to the Plate, and we just served 7,000 people. This is Philadelphia, America, unheard of, shouldn’t be,” Jon Bon Jovi said.

Sadly, this is the reality many are facing right now during this pandemic.

“You have folks now that are thinking ‘where is the meal going to come from? My kids haven’t had a school meal, I’m outta work,'” he said.

This virus has impacted people from all different walks of life.

“I think more now than ever, everyone sees that we all have a lot more in common than we do differences.” Jon Bon Jovi said.

It has hit home, big time for Jon.

“Jersey’s the second hardest-hit state in the nation because of COVID-19,” he said.

The stay-at-home order has also impacted Soul Kitchen, a community restaurant program designed by Jon’s Soul Foundation to make sure everyone has access to a hot meal.

“We don’t have that opportunity to have volunteers. Yours truly is back behind the sink washing dishes five days a week. And I’m very good at it, I must say,” Jon Bon Jovi said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife reached out to Jon recently to gather help for a state victimized by the virus.

“First call I made was to Bruce Springsteen, then to Tony Bennett after that. Everyone jumped at the chance,” Jon Bon Jovi said.

The “Jersey 4 Jersey” benefit will also “say thank you to all those working on the front lines, not just the doctors and nurses but the truck drivers, the grocery store clerk, the policemen, firemen, those working on the front lines serving the needy and to raise some money for our neighbors here.”

Raising awareness through family – and family is what Jon Bon Jovi is all about.

If you would like to learn more about The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation or donate, click here.

You can catch the “Jersey 4 Jersey” benefit event at 7 p.m. on CBS3. You can donate to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund by clicking here.