PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — These days, many are cooking at home a lot more often and trying to stretch a dollar as well. But that doesn’t mean dinner can’t be tasty.
It’s dinner time and we want to help you think of a meal that’s easy, affordable and will stretch to feed your entire family.
So we’ve asked a few of our chef friends to help you figure out what’s for dinner.
Chef David Jansen, the owner of Jansen Restaurant in Chestnut Hill, is known for serving some of the finest in fine dining, captivating diners with an exciting and inviting menu.
He’s now going family-style and serving up a big, bold and beautiful bolognese.
Jansen also mentioned you can use whatever meat you have. If you don’t eat meat, try chopped mushrooms. These meals are all about making them for you and what’s in your pantry.
Watch the video above for the full recipe.
