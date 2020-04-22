Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney says it’s “hard to see” the state’s beaches re-opening by Memorial Day. Health officials announced an additional 269 coronavirus cases as the statewide total reaches 3,200.
Another seven people have died from COVID-19-related complications, bringing the death toll to 89.
There are 1,352 cases in New Castle County, 503 in Kent County, 1,317 in Sussex County, and 28 cases are not county specific.
Gov. Carney says the state is beginning to discuss what is needed to re-open.
However, he says there still isn’t enough testing.
