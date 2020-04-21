PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the Philadelphia Zoo’s newest residents needs a name and you can help decide. An adorable little sloth bear cub was born at the zoo in December and they are inviting the public to help choose a name.
The name choices are Keematee — which means precious, Rahi — bringer of spring or traveler, Kelani — a river in Sri Lanka meaning “The Heavens,” and Kali — a river in Nepal meaning terrific.
We've narrowed it down to four names for our sloth bear baby, and now we need you to choose! What should we call our cub? Vote for your favorite name now on our website: https://t.co/dPHG7TeGAU pic.twitter.com/6O5jtacVzC
— phillyzoo (@phillyzoo) April 18, 2020
Amy Shearer, the Chief Experience and Marketing Officer at the Philadelphia Zoo, says the cub was born in December and started to venture outside in March with the early spring weather.
