By Janelle Burrell
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the Philadelphia Zoo’s newest residents needs a name and you can help decide. An adorable little sloth bear cub was born at the zoo in December and they are inviting the public to help choose a name.

The name choices are Keematee — which means precious, Rahi — bringer of spring or traveler, Kelani — a river in Sri Lanka meaning “The Heavens,” and Kali — a river in Nepal meaning terrific.

Amy Shearer, the Chief Experience and Marketing Officer at the Philadelphia Zoo, says the cub was born in December and started to venture outside in March with the early spring weather.

