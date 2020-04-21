



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s looking like another active afternoon across the region, Tuesday. A line of strong to severe storms will barrel through with a threat for powerful wind gusts.

The morning will be clear and quiet. Showers will try to develop late morning, followed by a squall line of storms mid-afternoon. Timing for storms looks to be 1 to 4 p.m. Storms may become severe with the biggest threat being damaging wind gusts and hail.

The line will blow through quickly and skies will clear, but it will turn noticeably colder Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A freeze warning will also go into effect Wednesday at 2 a.m. until 8 a.m. for the entire area except for central and southern Delaware.

The Lyrids meteor shower is ongoing and runs through April 25. It is an average shower, usually producing about 20 meteors per hour. It peaks Wednesday night into Thursday. Clear skies are expected for viewing.

Another system arrives late Thursday into Friday with a chance for some soaking rain.

CBS3’s Meteorologist Matt Peterson and Llarisa Abreu contributed to this report.